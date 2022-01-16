Caleb Downs has seen plenty of Kirby Smart over the past few days.

On Friday, the first day of the latest contact period, Smart watched Downs in his basketball game for Mill Creek High School. Downs then came to Athens the next day to watch Georgia soak in its national championship.

That's not a bad 24 hours for one of Georgia's top defensive back targets in the 2023 class.

"It felt like a big, all-day party," Downs said. "Like everybody was celebrating their national championship win. It was just a great experience."