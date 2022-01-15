The 1980 Georgia Bulldogs react to the 2021 National Championship team
In the subsequent days following Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabama in the National Championship Game, UGASports reached out to a handful of notable players from the last time the Bulldogs captured the national title.
Whether giving their reaction to Georgia winning the national title for the first time in 41 years, thoughts on the Bulldogs’ performance against the Crimson Tide, their opinion of similarities/differences between the 1980 and 2021 teams, and/or recounting a personal moment during the championship game, the following players from Georgia’s 12-0, No. 1-ranked team of 1980 provided their feedback:
FRANK ROS: Voted overall team captain of the 1980 Georgia team, Ros was arguably the squad’s primary leader. As a senior linebacker, he totaled 108 tackles—second most on the team behind Nate Taylor.
“First, I am very proud of these young men, especially how they played in the fourth quarter and rose to the occasion on the biggest stage. This team and the 1980 TEAM have some unique similarities. Both teams had a strong group of leaders, a closeness among the players, and players who bought into ‘BIG TEAM, Little me.’ Although they may not realize it now, the 2021 team has cemented themselves in history. Not many people can say that for one moment in time, they were the best in the world.”
BUCK BELUE: A first-team All-SEC quarterback as a junior in 1980, Belue passed for more than 1,300 yards and was responsible for 16 touchdowns. He ended his Georgia career the following season with a 27-3 career mark as a starting quarterback.
“I’m so happy for the UGA fan base! There should be no more teasing about NOT winning a title in 40 years! I’m so proud of the way this team delivered in the rematch with Alabama! Stetson played awesome in the two playoff games. The defense Hunkered Down in the rematch and pressured quarterback Bryce Young. So many Dawgs stepped up big. The 2021 Bulldog team is special! They are legends now!”
JOHN LASTINGER: As a sophomore quarterback in 1980, Lastinger was set to be Belue’s backup before an injury forced him to redshirt. He would be the Bulldogs’ starting signal-caller in 1982 and 1983, compiling a remarkable 20-2-1 career starting record.
“My seats for the national title game were on the very first row, right in front of the cheerleaders. About 10 minutes after the game ended, I saw Coach Dooley on the field with his son, Daniel. Daniel pointed me out to him, and I gave Coach Dooley a ‘thumbs up,’ pointed at him, and touched my heart. It was just a special moment for me in the midst of an incredible night. I’m so proud of this team and staff. We just added members to the family!! Sic ‘em.”
MATT SIMON: After leading the 1979 team in rushing as a sophomore with nearly 600 yards, Simon appeared in only three games in 1980 because of injuries. He finished his career the following season with a total of 899 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
“In comparing the two teams, I think the 2021 team had a great defense—but we had a great defense, too. On the offensive side of the ball, if I’m being honest, I think there is no doubt the 1980 team was better because of our superior running game with Herschel [Walker]. And this is not taking away anything from the great receivers we had—a group which didn’t receive a lot of passes: Lindsey Scott, Amp Arnold, Chuck Jones, Charles Junior…”
PAT McSHEA: After finishing second on the team in tackles in 1979, McShea totaled 70 tackles, two sacks, and four fumble recoveries as a senior starting defensive end in 1980. His eight career fumble recoveries stood as a school record.
“I find it ironic that it took 41 years for Georgia to win a national championship, and that was my number—No. 41—when I played for the Bulldogs. And the No. 41 on this season’s team, Channing Tindall, is also from South Carolina, like me. Like in 1980, this year’s team also finished in the nation’s top 10 in several defensive categories. I remember in the 1981 Sugar Bowl against Notre Dame, Coach [Erk] Russell (defensive coordinator) kept telling the defense, ‘Men, just one more time,’ as we’d come on the field. Against Alabama in the national title game, it was similar: the defense kept the Tide offense out of the end zone for its final three or four possessions. I’ll admit, after we won it in ’80, I was kind of selfish and preferred Georgia not to win it again—but that only lasted about five years or so. It might have taken them a while, but I’m sure glad the Bulldogs finally won another national championship!”
AMP ARNOLD: A senior starting flanker in 1980, Arnold led Georgia in receiving with 20 receptions for 357 yards and four touchdowns. For his Bulldog career, he totaled nearly 1,000 receiving yards, more than 250 rushing yards, and was responsible for nine touchdowns, including passing for a score.
“Against Alabama, you have to take your hat off to the play of the quarterback, Stetson Bennett. Stetson’s love for the University of Georgia and the men who wear the red and black is what fueled this team to its highest peak. I was proud of how the team came together, overcame adversity, stayed focused, and stayed committed to each other. … The 1980 team was a very good unit that played well together, whereas the 2021 team speed was so good that they could make plays and cover-up mistakes or weaknesses that they may have had during a play. The most obvious difference between the two teams was the forward pass. We won a National Championship while completing only one pass in the championship game [which Arnold caught]. Lol! … In the fourth quarter against Alabama, I kept screaming to run the ball, run the ball. That's strange coming from a wide receiver. Lol. I wanted the team to break ‘Bama's will to win at that point. By the time the game was over, I needed a shower as if I had just finished playing myself. Go Dawgs!!!”