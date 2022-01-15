The 1980 Georgia Bulldogs react to the 2021 National Championship team

In the subsequent days following Georgia’s 33-18 victory over Alabama in the National Championship Game, UGASports reached out to a handful of notable players from the last time the Bulldogs captured the national title. Whether giving their reaction to Georgia winning the national title for the first time in 41 years, thoughts on the Bulldogs’ performance against the Crimson Tide, their opinion of similarities/differences between the 1980 and 2021 teams, and/or recounting a personal moment during the championship game, the following players from Georgia’s 12-0, No. 1-ranked team of 1980 provided their feedback:

(L to R): Frank Ros, Buck Belue, and John Lastinger.

FRANK ROS: Voted overall team captain of the 1980 Georgia team, Ros was arguably the squad’s primary leader. As a senior linebacker, he totaled 108 tackles—second most on the team behind Nate Taylor. “First, I am very proud of these young men, especially how they played in the fourth quarter and rose to the occasion on the biggest stage. This team and the 1980 TEAM have some unique similarities. Both teams had a strong group of leaders, a closeness among the players, and players who bought into ‘BIG TEAM, Little me.’ Although they may not realize it now, the 2021 team has cemented themselves in history. Not many people can say that for one moment in time, they were the best in the world.” BUCK BELUE: A first-team All-SEC quarterback as a junior in 1980, Belue passed for more than 1,300 yards and was responsible for 16 touchdowns. He ended his Georgia career the following season with a 27-3 career mark as a starting quarterback. “I’m so happy for the UGA fan base! There should be no more teasing about NOT winning a title in 40 years! I’m so proud of the way this team delivered in the rematch with Alabama! Stetson played awesome in the two playoff games. The defense Hunkered Down in the rematch and pressured quarterback Bryce Young. So many Dawgs stepped up big. The 2021 Bulldog team is special! They are legends now!” JOHN LASTINGER: As a sophomore quarterback in 1980, Lastinger was set to be Belue’s backup before an injury forced him to redshirt. He would be the Bulldogs’ starting signal-caller in 1982 and 1983, compiling a remarkable 20-2-1 career starting record. “My seats for the national title game were on the very first row, right in front of the cheerleaders. About 10 minutes after the game ended, I saw Coach Dooley on the field with his son, Daniel. Daniel pointed me out to him, and I gave Coach Dooley a ‘thumbs up,’ pointed at him, and touched my heart. It was just a special moment for me in the midst of an incredible night. I’m so proud of this team and staff. We just added members to the family!! Sic ‘em.”

(L to R): Matt Simon, Pat McShea, and Amp Arnold.