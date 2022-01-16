Georgia has been one of the lead schools for Tomarrion Parker for a while now.

The Rivals250 defensive end from Alabama has strong relationships with the Bulldog staff, especially defensive quality control assistant Robert Muschamp. He's made multiple visits to Athens since recruits were allowed back on campus last June.

On Saturday, Parker visited Athens again as Georgia celebrated its national championship. The crazed environment only strengthened the Bulldogs' position as one of the favorites for Parker's commitment.

"It shows you the love that the fans have for the team and for the city," Parker said. "It shows the dedication they have. You definitely want to play for people like that who are passionate about the team."



