Georgia jumps up QB Dylan Lonergan's list after visit
Dylan Lonergan is one of the top dual-sport athletes in the country as a talented pitcher and quarterback. The Brookwood High School standout from Snellville, Georgia plans on pursuing both sports in college.
Lonergan was in Athens today for the Georgia Bulldogs' junior day. The four-star signal-caller was in attendance to see UGA celebrate its national championship and meet with offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
UGASports caught up with Dylan and his father Dan Lonergan after the visit to the Classic City.
"Georgia winning the title, it changed things a lot seeing them finally do it."
— Rivals250 quarterback Dylan Lonergan
