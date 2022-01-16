Cortez Hankton leaving UGA staff for LSU

Georgia's coaching staff has another opening to fill.

Sources have indicated to UGASports that wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton is leaving the Bulldog staff. According to Julie Boudwin of Tigerdetails, Hankton is accepting the same position at LSU.

Hankton has been on Kirby Smart's staff since 2018. He spent that year as receivers coach before adding the title of passing game coordinator in February 2019.

The Bulldogs have featured receivers such as George Pickens, Kearis Jackson, Jermaine Burton, and AD Mitchell under Hankton. He now heads home to Louisiana to help maintain LSU's stronghold in the state for Brian Kelly.