UGASports - The Daily Recap: Previewing UGA's signing day

Here is the Dec. 16 edition of The Daily Recap.

What to watch for on signing day

Wednesday marks the first day of the early signing period with plenty at stake for Georgia. Jake Reuse broke down each of the prospects expected to sign and what to make of their situations.

Of those committed to Georgia, Reuse lists JUCO cornerback De’Jahn Warren (Lackawanna Community College/Scranton, Pa.) as one who the Bulldogs may have the most concern with about flipping to another school. He drew some attention on social media with a graphic of him donning Penn State gear with other rumors circulating that Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders has a chance to snag him away.

On Monday, however, Warren posted an edit in Georgia gear. He’s certainly drummed up some attention, even if he ends up signing with the Bulldogs.

Then of course there are the uncommitted heavy hitters—defensive tackle Maason Smith (Terrebonne/Houma, La.), outside linebacker Xavian Sorey (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.), running back Donovan Edwards (West Bloomfield/West Bloomfield, Mich.) and receiver Jimmy Horn (Seminole/Sanford, Fla.) Those four recruits are all set to announce and sign, with Georgia heavily in the mix for each of them.

“The uncommitted player everyone will be watching at 4:30 p.m., No. 1 ranked Maason Smith looks to be down to the Bulldogs and LSU going into his decision,” Reuse wrote. “While the Bulldogs look to have made it as close as possible, we're never going to bet against the Tigers for an in-state recruit of this caliber. Dawgs will have to hope for an upset here, but don't count on it.”

As for defensive end Korey Foreman (Centennial/Corona, Calif.), he’s not announcing until January.

Current commits’ signing times

Micah Morris - 8 a.m.

David Daniel - 10 a.m.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins - 10 a.m.

Chaz Chambliss - 10 a.m.

Nyland Green - 10 a.m.

Jackson Meeks - 11 a.m.

Smael Mondon - Noon

Amarius Mims - Noon

Lovasea Carroll - Noon

Brock Vandagriff - 12:30 p.m.

Kamari Lassiter - 1 p.m.

Jared Wilson - 4 p.m.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson - 5 p.m.

Jonathan Jefferson - 6 p.m.

Javon Bullard - 6 p.m.

Dylan Fairchild - 6 p.m.

Marlin Dean - Thursday, 5-6 PM

Brock Bowers - TBD (confirmed signing on Wednesday)

De'Jahn Warren - TBD

Adonai Mitchell - TBD

Will Sorey choose Georgia?

Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney weighed in on whether Sorey will choose the Bulldogs. He’s choosing between Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

“I thought Florida would turn him on his last visit, but all signs point to Georgia and the great job they have done recruiting him,” Farrell said. “Alabama was the initial leader but Kirby Smart and his staff have done an amazing job here and I believe they have closed.”

“Georgia is the leader and the Bulldogs should get him,” Gorney said. “And there are some rumors that Alabama is actually second on his list and would be the main contender to land his commitment with Florida running third. If that’s the case, I’d say Georgia is a lock because everybody thought the school that could flip him was Florida, but that doesn’t look like the case.”

Is Georgia trending for Edwards?

Gorney gave an update on where things stand with Edwards, who is choosing between Georgia, Michigan and Notre Dame.

“Notre Dame is slipping in the race for the four-star running back and Georgia still seems to be hanging on by a thread for his signature,” Gorney wrote. “That would be a major recruiting victory for coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs in the Midwest and a huge loss for Michigan, which is looking to keep local talent home and for any kickstart to its offense.”

Staff predictions

The UGASports.com staffers predicted where they expect all of the signing day deciders to go. Of the seven prospects listed, two got a unanimous prediction for Georgia.

Third-and-Daniels

Anthony Dasher wrote about quarterback JT Daniels and the success he has had on third down in the three games he played this season. On third down, Daniels is 16-of-19 throwing for 270 yards and six touchdowns.

“That’s good game-planning. I think our staff does a great job, (Todd) Monken and Cortez (Hankton) put together a plan each week for third down,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve been pretty good on them. We here at Georgia spend a lot of time on third downs. I think it’s one of the key stats to be able to get three more plays.”

With Daniels at the helm, the Bulldogs as a team have converted 23 of 36 third down opportunities, good for 63.8 percent. Before Daniels took the job, Georgia only converted 35 of 93 third down tries, which came out to 37.6 percent.

"We want to be in the top of the SEC on offense in third downs,” Smart said. “I think they’ve done a good job with that. I think the protection has been good. We had a couple of times when we got beat Saturday in protection, which is disappointing for us, because we don’t usually have that. We gave up a couple of sacks or batted balls. But JT makes good decisions in there."

Film don’t lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the offensive game film from Georgia’s win over Missouri. Young praised the outstanding play from both Daniels and the receiving corps.

“Other than a mid-second quarter offensive rut, Georgia's passing game dictated the football game and opened up other offensive opportunities,” Young wrote. “This completion to Kearis Jackson was a critical first down after Missouri tied the game and was close to forcing a punt late in the second quarter. This was Jackson's only catch and target of the game, but it was a massive play.”

Rollins lauded the blocking on running back Zamir White’s 43-yard rushing touchdown in the second half.

“This is the definition of yards before contact. (John) FitzPatrick, (Tre') McKitty, Jamaree Salyer, and Justin Shaffer make this cutback an easy decision for White as he goes untouched into the end zone,” Rollins wrote. “Georgia has an embarrassment of riches from a run-blocking standpoint at the tight end position. Of the top 25 highest-graded run blockers at that, the Bulldogs have three in Fitzpatrick (82.1 grade, seventh), (Darnell) Washington (76.5 grade, 21st) and McKitty (76.0 grade, 22nd). No other team has more than one.”

Johnson to enter transfer portal

Outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson is planning to transfer from Georgia at the present time. If he goes through with this transfer plan, Johnson plans take advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It should be noted Johnson has not officially entered the transfer portal. Even if he does, the chance to return still exists.

Johnson appeared in seven games this season, starting four, and totaled five sacks and 16 tackles.

