Third-down conversions have always been one of Kirby Smart’s more important statistics, and so far, with Daniels running the show, those numbers have been eye-popping.

The Bulldogs are averaging 41.6 points in contests against Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Missouri, after averaging 34.8 against Arkansas, Auburn, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Kentucky.

The uptick in Georgia’s offense since JT Daniels was installed as the starting quarterback has been obvious for all to see.

“That’s good game-planning. I think our staff does a great job, (Todd) Monken and Cortez (Hankton) put together a plan each week for third down,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve been pretty good on them. We here at Georgia spend a lot of time on third downs. I think it’s one of the key stats to be able to get three more plays.”

Although that's no doubt true, Daniels brings a reassuring demeanor to the huddle that right guard Ben Cleveland said has also played a key role in the team's third-down success.

"Having a quarterback that’s not afraid to sit there in the pocket, work around it, make all his reads and his check downs—I definitely think that’s played a big part, leading to our success," Cleveland said. "Plus, you know, the last couple of weeks we really haven’t been in a lot of third-and-long, third-and-eight-plus situations. The running backs and whole offensive line have really been doing their job of getting us down to those third-and-short markers, and that makes the quarterback’s job a lot easier. But we've put a big emphasis on third-and-longs, and that’s definitely helped us in the last few weeks as well."

Prior to Daniels taking over, the Bulldogs converted just 35 of 93 third-down attempts (37.63 percent). Since taking over the starting job three games ago against Mississippi State, Georgia has converted 23 of 36 (63.8 percent).

Thanks to the improvement, Georgia now ranks fifth in the SEC in third down conversations at 49.2 percent.

"We want to be in the top of the SEC on offense in third downs. I think they’ve done a good job with that. I think the protection has been good," Smart said. "We had a couple of times when we got beat Saturday in protection, which is disappointing for us, because we don’t usually have that. We gave up a couple of sacks or batted balls. But JT makes good decisions in there."

According to running back James Cook, the confidence with which Daniels carries himself in the huddle also plays a big role.

"He has confidence; having confidence is everything. He trusts everyone around him to make plays," Cook said. "If you have confidence and people trust you, then you'll get the ball."

Cleveland couldn't agree more.



“He’s an extremely confident individual. Just listening to him talk in meetings on Friday night, Saturday mornings," Cleveland said. "He knows what he’s doing, really knows the game plan, so his confidence is something that makes him so efficient in what he does, knowing what he has to do and knowing his job and how to execute.”