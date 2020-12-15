UGASports - Johnson to enter transfer portal

Senior linebacker Jermaine Johnson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, his father confirmed Tuesday to UGASports.

"Yes, that is correct," Jay Johnson said of his son's intentions.



Although he’s a senior, the native of Eden Prairie, Minn., intends on taking advantage of the NCAA’s blanket waiver and find another program to play what would be his final year.

Johnson played in seven of nine games for the Bulldogs so far this season, starting in four.

In those seven games, Johnson made 16 tackles, including five sacks, second-best on the team.

He missed the Auburn and Tennessee games due to injury.

Once he does, Johnson would join former teammates Netori Johnson, Makiya Tongue, Trey Blount, who are currently in the portal. Former Bulldog quarterback D’Wan Mathis, who put his name into the portal three years ago, announced Monday he was joining the program at Temple.

As a junior, Johnson played in all 14 games last year for the Bulldogs after transferring from Hutchinson Community College, finishing with 20 tackles.