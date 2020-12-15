UGASports - What to watch for on UGA's Early Signing Day

What are the storylines Georgia fans need to be following for early signing day? We break down what to watch for, the times to watch for them, and even some early looks on what to expect.

CAN DAWGS HOLD ON TO WARREN?

Perhaps the biggest concern among those committed centers around top-rated JUCO cornerback De'Jahn Warren, who has raised a few eyebrows with his pre-signing day behavior. From tweeting our pro-Penn State graphics to rumors circulating of a possible sway from the likes of Jackson State and Deion Sanders, Warren could just be creating drama—or this could be something more serious. He tweeted he was "coming home" in a Georgia graphic today, but there's certainly been some drama generated. We lean toward him landing with the Bulldogs as of today, but we'll be tuned in to any movement from him.

Aside from Warren, there don't seem to be many concerns surrounding the Georgia class, with most confirming a time to sign, or seemingly being strongly locked in.

REMAINING TARGETS

The uncommitted player everyone will be watching at 4:30 PM, No.1 ranked Maason Smith looks to be down to the Bulldogs and LSU going into his decision. While the Bulldogs look to have made it as close as possible, we're never going to bet against the Tigers for an in-state recruit of this caliber. Dawgs will have to hope for an upset here, but don't count on it.

Though it was seemingly never as close as it was with Smith, there was some smoke for a time, especially near the end of the summer. A late visit would have likely benefitted the Bulldogs, but this one looks like Foreman may be remaining out west. USC and Arizona State make sense. Either way, it doesn't feel like the Bulldogs need to watch this one too closely going into Wednesday. He won't announce his decision until January.

Xavian Sorey is down to three options (Georgia, Alabama, Florida) going into his decision at 1:45 on Wednesday, but the Bulldogs have felt like the odds-on favorites for some time now. We're certainly not changing our prediction on this one, and we expect to see him as part of the class.

It's all quiet on the western front where Edwards is concerned, but Michigan feels good going into it. Still, we've continued to get behind-the-scenes info that the Bulldogs have reason to be confident of his signing with the red and black. Look for his decision to come down at 1:30 PM.

We've mentioned that Georgia's late offer to Horn could result in his landing in the class, assuming spots were available. With Smith and Foreman looking less likely, we like the Bulldogs tosign the mid-Florida speedster when he announces his decision.

CURRENT COMMITS AND SIGNING TIMES AS AVAILABLE