UGASports - Film Don't Lie: UGA beats Missouri (offense)

Dayne: Other than a mid-second quarter offensive rut, Georgia's passing game dictated the football game and opened up other offensive opportunities. This completion to Kearis Jackson was a critical first down after Missouri tied the game and was close to forcing a punt late in the second quarter. This was Jackson's only catch and target of the game, but it was a massive play.

Brent: The absolute play of the game in my estimation. Momentum was clearly in the Tigers' favor and forced Georgia into a third-and-long. The previous few drives, Missouri's rush had gotten to Daniels. The offensive coordinator finally moved the pocket for Daniels and gave him a clean lane to throw. Earlier in the season, we talked about third-and-Stetson being a thing—well, Daniels has taken it to another level. In his three starts, Daniels is 17-21 for 283 yards, six touchdowns and a 93.9 passing grade. Most importantly, he has zero turnover-worthy plays on third down.