UGASports - Fact or Fiction: Xavian Worthy will stick with Michigan

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not.



1. Xavier Worthy will stick with Michigan.

Farrell’s take: FACT. This is a 50/50 battle with Alabama for Worthy, but I have Michigan here because of his mom’s love for the Wolverines and close relationship with fellow California native and Michigan commit Cristian Dixon. From a business standpoint, Alabama makes sense but his comfort with Michigan is stronger. Gorney’s take: FACT. This one is very difficult to call because Alabama makes so much sense for any receiver in the country, especially one as explosive as Worthy but his comfort level with Michigan, his Zoom meeting over the weekend and how he could be immediately utilized in that offense will carry the day for the Wolverines. Turning down Alabama is next to impossible, especially with Michigan’s struggles, but Worthy seems just a little more comfortable with the Wolverines.

2. Five-star OL Bryce Foster will pull a shocker and pick Texas A&M.

Farrell’s take: FICTION. The Aggies don’t get a lot of love in this battle and most expect Oklahoma and I do as well. His relationship with Bill Bedenbaugh is a strong one and his comfort level with the Sooners staff and offense is very important. Don’t look for an upset here. Gorney’s take: FICTION. Texas A&M is more involved in this one than a lot of people think and some believe the Aggies could keep Foster home, but I just don’t believe it. Oklahoma has been the frontrunner for many months and it makes a lot of sense. He has a great relationship with that staff and even if Texas A&M has closed the lead a little bit, I don’t think it’s enough to land him on Dec. 18.

3. Xavian Sorey will pick Georgia.

Farrell’s take: FACT. I thought Florida would turn him on his last visit, but all signs point to Georgia and the great job they have done recruiting him. Alabama was the initial leader but Kirby Smart and his staff have done an amazing job here and I believe they have closed. Gorney’s take: FACT. Georgia is the leader and the Bulldogs should get him. And there are some rumors that Alabama is actually second on his list and would be the main contender to land his commitment with Florida running third. If that’s the case, I’d say Georgia is a lock because everybody thought the school that could flip him was Florida, but that doesn’t look like the case.