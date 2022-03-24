The Daily Recap: 'Man, what's next?'

Here is the March 24 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Ringo looks ahead

Since the national title victory over Alabama, Georgia cornerback Kelee Ringo has fielded questions from just about everywhere on his game-clinching interception for a touchdown.

While a special memory, Ringo is doing his part to look ahead so he can create more of those instead of staying stuck in a prior moment.

“Yes, that was a big play in a big situation, but I feel like, 'Man, what's next?’” Ringo said. “I've seen plenty of players do big things in big situations and they're now on top of the mountain, so I feel like continuing to stay consistent and just continuing to do things that will help my team win, that'll set me off straight."

Head coach Kirby Smart favors Ringo’s approach to make more memories like that so that he’s just not stuck on one particular play in time.

“He can let that play live in infamy, or he can decide to make a lot of those plays, go be a great player and go make money to play in the NFL and develop. I think that's the route he is taking,” Smart said. “I know this. He's going to get a lot of encouragement from me to go do that. So far, he has done that. I push Kelee because I know he can be a really good player. He hasn't gone away from that coaching or turned his nose up. If anything, he is trying to take on a leadership role."

Kiper bullish on Tindall

ESPN draft analyst is a big believer in inside linebacker Channing Tindall, one of three Georgia players at the position who are hoping to be drafted in the first two days. Kiper believes Tindall will be a second- or third-round pick.

“Channing Tindall can fly to the football,” Kiper said. “He can play inside or outside, he gives you a pass rusher inside or outside, someone who can be a great special teamer. He does not get enough publicity.”

Rodgers impressed with McClendon

Four-star wide receiver Bryson Rodgers (Wiregrass/Wesley Chapel, Fla.) said he’s enjoyed getting to know UGA receivers coach Bryan McClendon as Georgia has turned up the heat on him lately.

I really love Coach McClendon, and how great of a person he is. It has been very easy. He's very outgoing. Very fun. Very, very honest and everything. He is a great guy, the transition was smooth. When he was at Oregon, he offered me there. He went to Miami and introduced me to their staff and I got offered there as well. So that was really brief though because then he ended up going to Georgia. He's going back home for the rest of his coaching career, as he told me."

Flynn clicks with Searels

Center Waltclaire Flynn (Grayson/Loganville, Ga.) has become one of Georgia’s priority recruits on the offensive line in the class of 2024. Flynn spoke to Jed May about his recruitment and just how much he has clicked with offensive line coach Stacy Searels thus far.

Parker like UGA’s ‘great vibe’

Defensive end Tomarrion Parker (Central/Phenix City, Ala.) is no stranger to Athens as he’s visited multiple times by now. However, his most recent visit had him discussing the “great vibe” he witnessed with the program.

Hoops: White hires first assistant

Head coach Mike White hired Erik Pastrana to be an assistant coach on Georgia’s basketball staff. Pastrana is White’s first hire.

Pastrana is following White from Florida to Georgia, with White hiring him as an assistant with the Gators last May. Before his year at Florida, Pastrana was an assistant at Oklahoma State for two years.

Pastrana has earned a reputation for being a great recruiter.

