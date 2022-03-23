White hires first assistant

New Georgia basketball coach Mike White has hired his first assistant, former Florida aide Erik Pastrana.

UGASports has confirmed the hire, first announced by Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman.

A Miami native, Pastrana was hired by White last May as an assistant for the Gators, following a two-year stint at Oklahoma State where the Cowboys posted a 39-23 (.629) record, and he helped OSU sign the No. 4 recruiting class in 2020 that included eventual Naismith finalist Cade Cunningham.

His 2020-2021 class was ranked fourth in the country, according to Rivals.com.

Per his Florida bio, Pastrana is Cuban American and a member of the Latino Association of Basketball Coaches. He has a long history in Florida, with experience coaching high school, AAU, junior college, and Division I in the state. Pastrana joined the Oklahoma State staff after coaching a year at Florida Atlantic, helping the Owls to a 17-16 mark in 2018-19. Before that, Pastrana spent the 2017-18 season as the head coach at Daytona State College, where he led the Falcons to a 19-12 record and had four players named to the Mid-Florida All-Conference Team.

He spent the 2016-17 season back in his hometown as an assistant coach at Florida International University. In his three seasons at SFA, Pastrana and the Lumberjacks won three consecutive Southland Conference Championships, had three straight Southland Players of the Year, and earned NCAA Tournament victories over VCU in 2014 and West Virginia in 2016. The 89 wins that staff accrued tied for the most by any coaching staff in its first three campaigns in NCAA history.