It's been a big month of first impressions for Stacy Searels.

Georgia's new offensive line coach has been meeting some of the program’s top offensive line targets in person. Daniel Calhoun and commit Ryqueze McElderry are just two of the prospects who have been introduced to Searels in recent days.

Waltclaire Flynn Jr. became the latest highly-touted lineman to meet Searels when he visited Georgia on March 22. The first meeting went as smoothly as it could have.

"He's really cool," Flynn said. "Soon as we met with each other, we clicked really good."