Kiper bullish on Tindall

One does not have to be Mel Kiper to know that this is going to be a very good year for former members of the Georgia Bulldogs as pertaining to April’s NFL Draft.

But which of the team’s potential draftees is the most underrated?

Kiper was asked that very question during a webinar Wednesday afternoon, and he didn't hesitate to come up with an answer.

“With Georgia, we’ve talked about them all, but we haven’t talked about some of them enough,” the ESPN draft analyst said in response to the question by UGASports. “We talk about a lot of them a lot, and we know who they are. But some of them are going under the radar, and I’ll give you one off the bat: Channing Tindall.”

Kiper was almost effusive in his praise of Tindall, who finished third on Georgia in tackles last fall with 67, but impressed scouts both at the NFL Combine and Pro Day in Athens with his athleticism and speed.

He projects Tindall to be a second- or early third-round pick.

“Channing Tindall can fly to the football,” Kiper said. “He can play inside or outside, he gives you a pass rusher inside or outside, someone who can be a great special teamer. He does not get enough publicity.”

Kiper touched on a number of other Bulldogs not named Travon Walker, Devonte Wyatt, and Jordan Davis, three players most have penciled into the first round.

Included was running back James Cook, who Kiper believes could be the third-best back in the draft.

“James Cook is as versatile a back as you’re going to find. I think he’s the third best running back when you look at the wild card that he is right now,” Kiper said. “He’s a true wild card. He’s not going to be an every-down back, but a guy you can utilize as a receiver, slot wide, right behind Breece Hall (Iowa State) and Kenneth Walker (Michigan State). I think he gets into the third-round discussion very easily.”

Kiper sees linebacker Quay Walker as a potential late first, early second-round pick.

As for Nakobe Dean, there are some questions.

Although Kiper personally has Dean projected to go late in the first round to Miami, the fact a recent pec injury has so far limited him to only taking part in position drills for scouts is a concern.

Per Dean during Georgia’s Pro Day last week, he only resumed running earlier this month.

“Nakobe Dean went down a bit because he doesn’t test great. People say well, he was a great college player, but the lack of length may hurt him in the NFL,” Kiper said. “Everybody likes the long-armed guy because it helps with tackles, helps with batting down passes. So, he may get into the second round.”

Other Bulldogs touched on by Kiper included safety Lewis Cine (second round), offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer (third or fourth round), and running back Zamir White.

“Zamir White could be a really good Day 3 pick. He’s a charging, one cut, North-South runner,” Kiper said. “You can do the math on the other guys who could be picked; the list goes on, because it will be double digits.”