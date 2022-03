Four-star receivers hear a lot of different things on the recruiting trail. Coaches and staff members of various football programs want to frame their respective operations in a positive light in hopes of landing elite talent.

Bryson Rodgers has been identified as such a talent by a plethora of Power 5 schools. Recently Rodgers and his family made a return visit to the University of Georgia. Rodgers and his mother Amanda Dorchock shared their takeaways from that visit with UGASports.

The overarching theme, head coach Kirby Smart's staff shoots it straight and is authentic in its approach to recruiting.