Georgia showcases 'great vibe' to Rivals250 EDGE Tomarrion Parker
Tomarrion Parker's most recent visit to Athens featured a nice mix of old and new.
The 2023 Rivals250 EDGE caught up with Kirby Smart and also spent time with some recent signees he knows. But Parker also met new outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and saw recently-completed parts of the football facility.
Add it all together and the experience helped Georgia solidify its position as one of the top schools in Parker's recruitment.
"It was definitely a great vibe," Parker said.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news