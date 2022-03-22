Tomarrion Parker's most recent visit to Athens featured a nice mix of old and new.

The 2023 Rivals250 EDGE caught up with Kirby Smart and also spent time with some recent signees he knows. But Parker also met new outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe and saw recently-completed parts of the football facility.

Add it all together and the experience helped Georgia solidify its position as one of the top schools in Parker's recruitment.

"It was definitely a great vibe," Parker said.