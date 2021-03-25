UGASports - The Daily Recap: Losing George Pickens, latest in recruiting

Here is the Mach 25 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Pickens injures ACL

Georgia receiver George Pickens suffered a non-contact injury to his anterior cruciate ligament that will require surgery. While Georgia did not reveal any sort of timetable, one can assume this will put Pickens out for the bulk of the 2021 season, if not the entire year.

Pickens was going through his first spring practice since enrolling at Georgia. He was projected to have a big junior season, especially with how his sophomore season ended after quarterback JT Daniels took over as a starter.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” head coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

In two seasons, Pickens totaled 85 catches for 1,240 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns in 22 games.

What Pickens’ loss means for the UGA offense

Brent Rollins went in depth about what Pickens’ loss means for the Georgia offense. Rollins wrote that one of the most important players to step up in Pickens’ absence will be receiver Arian Smith.

From Rollins’ story:

The Bulldogs cannot replace Pickens' talent and ability to make big plays, but they can replace the down-the-field threat in their offense with Smith. Let's examine Pickens' route distribution last season (route tree picture above for reference):

- Go routes = 39.7 percent

- Hitch routes = 29.3 percent

- Out routes = 12.1 percent

- Comeback routes = 6.9 percent

- All others = 12.0 percent

Thus, how did offensive coordinator Todd Monken use Pickens? Get down the field, or at least make the defense stay back to protect the vertical route, then break it out (out or comeback) or back to the quarterback (hitch).

In addition, Pickens lined up out wide on 91.2 percent of his snaps. He wasn't moved all over the field like DeVonta Smith was for Alabama. This is where Arian Smith's presence becomes so vital. We've seen his blazing speed and ability to get behind the defense. Look for him to be the "threat" replacement.

Explaining Anderson’s role

On this week’s UGASports Live podcast, former Georgia coach Jim Donnan explained that having Adam Anderson learn additional star responsibilities gives the Bulldogs the opportunity to further disguise their defensive packages.

“The upside is you don’t have to substitute, and they don’t know what you’re doing defensively,” Donnan said. “It would be like if you got (James) Cook in the game at running back and then you shift him out to wide receiver like we did against Alabama. And he went 80 yards. The surprise element is there, because they didn’t think we had five receivers in the game. He became one.

"The same thing would be true with Anderson. He can still play, rush the passer from an inside position or outside position, play zone in an outside position, and you’re not subbing. When you put the extra guy in there, you’re saying, ‘We dare you to run the ball against a six-man box.'"

Moving on up

It may have taken a while to get going, but five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen (St. Benedict/Cordova, Tenn.) is feeling the love from the Georgia coaching staff. The Bulldogs have made up considerable ground when it comes to Nolen’s recruitment.

"They're creeping their way in there,” Nolen said. “They were going to be my 10 spot, which was just a hard decision to make coming up with that 10, but they were up there. I mean, I talk to them almost every day, morning through night. Even at school, they were trying to get on the phone with me. It's cool. It was kind of slow starting off. So far, they're all riled up, and they're starting to rile up on my recruiting list."

Nolen said he plans to drop an updated top 10 and that Georgia will make the cut. He also said running back-turned-cornerback Lovasea Carroll has helped the cause by actively recruiting Nolen as well.

"That's my boy. I’ve been messing with him for a long time. He said he didn't regret his decision at all. I mean, that's really what it's all about. You got to go to a school that's going to make you happy long term," Nolen said. "You're going to want to be there for the longest. That's what's going to end up happening for me. I ain't switching schools."

Secret weapon

Four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) was asked which coach from a school recruiting him has forged the best relationship thus far. Booker’s answer wasn’t a head coach, coordinator or position assistant.

It was none other than UGA offensive graduate assistant Eddie Gordon.

“We talk almost every day,” Booker said. “We're similar in age, and we go through some of the same things in life. He's an African-American coach and that's something I aspire to be, so I learned a lot from him—not just football-wise, but life-wise and like, as a man. So I have a great relationship with him.”

Latest on Williams

Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus, Ga.) is planning to announce his commitment on June 29, which also happens to be his birthday. The 21st-ranked player in the nation is down to Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, LSU and USC. He wants to visit those programs before committing.

"I wanted to make sure I was 100-percent sure before I committed," Williams told Sam Spiegelman. "When I commit, I'm only doing it one time. I wanted to make sure I was 100-percent before I locked in."

