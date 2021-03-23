UGASports - LISTEN: What we've learned from spring football

LISTEN: What we've learned from spring football
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Jake Reuse, and Dayne Young discuss whispers from spring practice about which players are impressing coaches. We recap injuries thus far in spring football. Coach Donnan details what Adam Anderson's role will be when playing the star position. Jake and Radi showcase the details from a big recruiting weekend in Atlanta.
