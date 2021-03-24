Georgia's secret weapon for recruiting top tackle Tyler Booker
Georgia has unleashed a secret weapon when it comes to recruiting four-star offensive tackle Tyler Booker (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.).
At the Under Armour All-American Camp Atlanta on Sunday, Booker was asked which coach, of the teams recruiting him, has established the best relationship with him. His response wasn’t a head coach or even a team’s position assistant.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news