UGASports - George Pickens injury - what it means for the Bulldog offense?

With the news today that rising junior receiver George Pickens tore his ACL in practice, it raises the question of how the Bulldogs will replace Pickens' talent and explosive play-making ability.

First and foremost, though, this is devastating news for Pickens himself. Given he enrolled in the summer before his freshman season and then COVID canceled spring camp last year, he was actually going through his first-ever spring practice. Thus, Pickens now won't get the chance to hone the finer details of his craft and solidify his place among college football's elite wide receivers this fall. If he happens not to suit up again for the Bulldogs, he leaves quite the highlight reel of catches and moments.