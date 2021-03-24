 UGASports - George Pickens injury - what it means for the Bulldog offense?
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-24 15:32:04 -0500') }} football

George Pickens injury - what it means for the Bulldog offense?

Brent Rollins • UGASports
With the news today that rising junior receiver George Pickens tore his ACL in practice, it raises the question of how the Bulldogs will replace Pickens' talent and explosive play-making ability.

First and foremost, though, this is devastating news for Pickens himself. Given he enrolled in the summer before his freshman season and then COVID canceled spring camp last year, he was actually going through his first-ever spring practice. Thus, Pickens now won't get the chance to hone the finer details of his craft and solidify his place among college football's elite wide receivers this fall. If he happens not to suit up again for the Bulldogs, he leaves quite the highlight reel of catches and moments.

What has Pickens done? 

In short, Pickens has been a big-play and contested-catch machine. Of those 85 receptions in the above tweet, 75 have gone for a first down or a touchdown. This past season, he caught nine of 15 contested targets. Those nine contested catches tied for third-most in the SEC (DeVonta Smith was first with 12), despite only playing in eight games. Defenses constantly had to account for Pickens' presence, often bracketing over him with safety help or rotating their secondary in his direction.

