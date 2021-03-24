UGASports - Dawgs move up for five-star DT Walter Nolen

"They're creeping their way in there. They were going to be my ten spot, which was just a hard decision to make coming up with that ten, but they were up there. I mean, I talk to them almost every day, morning through night. Even at school, they were trying to get on the phone with me," Nolen said of the Georgia staff. "It's cool. It was kind of slow starting off. So far, they're all riled up, and they're starting to rile up on my recruiting list."

ALPHARETTA, Georgia - The relationship between Georgia and five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen may seem to have taken a while to get off the ground, but the Bulldogs have firmly established themselves as major players for his services as of late.

For the 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman, there's a clear distinction between the offers in Athens and everywhere else.

"Their coaching staff isn't like any of the others. There's really a big difference," Nolen said. "I feel like I relate to more of them than any other school. I'm close with everybody. Kirby Smart is pretty involved; every time I get on a Zoom, he's chiming in and trying to talk to me. Coach Tray Scott believes in me."

As has been the case with many recruits of late, Scott has been an impact-maker.

"I believe he's one of the best defense line coaches you can play for. Every year they're coming out with better and better D linemen, and I mean, that's a great tradition to be a part of," Nolen said. "I mean, look at Jordan Davis. He's great. I'm trying to be a dog, right? Just like him, I'm trying to be great. I'm trying to have folks wearing my jersey in the college stands and be great."

And the message from the staff has been a simple one.

"Come be a Dawg. Come join the best of the best, because Georgia's known for having the best of the best D-linemen," Nolen said.

That includes Georgia commit and fellow five-star defensive tackle Tyre West, who's pitching Nolen on the possibility of a dynamic duo.

"That's my brother. We're DLU," Nolen said of West. "We're already talking about probably going to the same school together."

A current Bulldog, Lovasea Carroll, is also aiding the cause.

"That's my boy. I been messing with him for a long time. He said he didn't regret his decision at all. I mean, that's really what it's all about. You got to go to a school that's going to make you happy long term," Nolen said. "You're going to want to be there for the longest. That's what's going to end up happening for me. I ain't switching schools."

So, how can the Bulldogs keep their standing strong moving forward?

"I mean, do the same thing they're doing now. Talking every day, building a better relationship every day. I'm having fun with it," Nolen said. "I'm probably going to drop an updated top 10 in a couple of weeks. (Georgia will be in there.)"

For now, he's looking toward summer visits reopening, with a plethora of unofficial visits set.

"I'm probably going to start on the outside and work my way back inside," Nolen said. "For sure (Georgia will get one.)"