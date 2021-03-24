UGASports - George Pickens injures ACL, will need surgery

UGASports has learned from multiple sources that junior wide receiver George Pickens injured his knee at practice on Tuesday. He hurt the knee while landing after catching a pass. Georgia trainer Ron Courson did the initial evaluation. Pickens will require surgery.

UPDATE

The University of Georgia confirmed our report from earlier with the following statement.

"George Pickens, a junior wide receiver from Hoover, AL, injured his right knee in spring football practice on a non-contact play on Tuesday afternoon. MRI confirmed an injury to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), which will require surgery. He has already started his pre-op rehabilitation program under the supervision of the UGAAA sports medicine staff and a full recovery is anticipated.

“The good news is that the MRI showed it to be an isolated injury with no other structures involved,” said UGA head coach Kirby Smart. “George is a hard worker. I know he will bring the same work ethic to rehab that he shows in practice every day.”

Pickens has racked up 85 catches in his Georgia career, amassing 1240 receiving yards ands 14 touchdowns in just 22 games.