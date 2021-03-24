Explaining Adam Anderson's cross-training at star and more news
On this week’s UGASports Live podcast, former Georgia head coach Jim Donnan explained what the Bulldogs are doing by cross-training outside linebacker Adam Anderson at the star position. When head ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news