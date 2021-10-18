The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart not upset at Mark Stoops' late timeout
Smart not upset with late timeout
With four seconds to go and trailing by 23, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops called a timeout to give his team a chance to score before Saturday's game against Georgia concluded.
For many Georgia fans, this didn't sit well. The game was out of hand and it meant running another play that could otherwise risk injury to players from either team.
On the ensuing play, quarterback Will Levis completed a quick pass to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for a 1-yard touchdown, cutting the final score to a 30-13 win for Georgia.
While outsiders might have been peeved by the move, head coach Kirby Smart said he wasn’t bothered by it whatsoever.
“Mark’s got a job to do. He’s trying to compete and score,” Smart said. “Why not? That’s what he came here to do—to win the game and score points. I respect that.”
Perhaps Smart’s response will calm those aggravated by the late score. The Bulldogs, however, were able to block the extra point after the touchdown. But after the block, the Bulldogs committed two penalties that upset Smart.
“I had a problem with our players. A player runs on the field undisciplined; we blocked in the back on the return there,” Smart said. “We could have returned that kick for two points, and that would have been great for the defense if we had scored, because we take pride in it. My problem was our reaction to the moment and not keeping a good level head on our shoulders.”
While Smart wasn’t worried about Stoops’ late-game decision, those betting on the game were likely upset. The betting line before kickoff had Georgia favored by 21.5. Leading by 23, the late touchdown took away Georgia’s cover since the game ended up decided by 17 points.
Smart’s ‘favorite part of the day’
Anthony Dasher wrote about what Smart enjoys seeing each day when the players are at practice.
“My favorite part of the day is when you go into a meeting and all the kids say, ‘Give me a nugget. Give me a nugget, coach. Give me a nugget,’” Smart said. “They want Dan (Lanning) and (Glenn) Schumann and (Will) Muschamp and (Jahmile) Addae and Tray Scott to give them a nugget. A nugget is a note that might help you in the game.”
Smart added that the coaching staff wants to do what it can to engage players in the meeting rooms.
“There’s a lot of college football teams that go into a meeting, and it’s like Charlie Brown. ‘Wah, wah, wah, wah, wah, wah, wah.’ We don’t do that. We entertain, we play music, we challenge, we make guys stand up. There’s teaching. Now, please don’t mistake it for not having good players. We’ve got good players. But those things combined all help, and I appreciate our staff, offense, defense, special teams, for the way they coach our players and teach our players.”
Postgame Overreaction Show
Tight ends continue to impress
Against Kentucky, Georgia tight ends caught eight of Stetson Bennett’s 14 completions. Brock Bowers led the way with five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. Darnell Washington caught two passes and John FitzPatrick caught one, with the group totaling 158 receiving yards as a unit.
Center Sedrick Van Pran said he likes to see the tight ends involved in the passing game because of how much they work in run blocking.
"It’s almost a sense of, I don’t want to say entitlement, but a sense of appreciation when you see those guys catching passes and doing what they do because those guys are the ones that are blocking right next to you and helping you contribute to the run game," Van Pran said.
Defense pleased with stopping the run
Kentucky running back Chris Rodriguez entered Saturday’s game leading the SEC in rushing yards with 768 in six games.
Against the Bulldogs, Rodriguez was only able to manage 7 rushing yards. As a team, Kentucky totaled just 51 yards on the ground.
“To me, with the way they run, that’s a linebacker’s dream,” linebacker Nakobe Dean said. “Being a linebacker, you seek physicality in a game. We knew coming in they were going to try and run it. We knew they were one of the best running teams we’ve faced. We just needed to stick with what we’ve always done.”
Recruit reaction
Jed May caught up with nine key recruits to discuss what they thought about Georgia’s win over Kentucky. Four of the prospects May talked to have already committed, with tight end Oscar Delp (West Forsyth/Cumming, Ga.) saying he “felt right at home” in attendance for the game.
Postgame thoughts and observations
Brent Rollins wondered if the UGA coaching staff will decide whether Bennett should remain the team’s starting quarterback when JT Daniels is cleared to return from a lat injury.
“Now, who should start in two weeks, provided JT Daniels is fully healthy and ready to go? Let the debate begin,” Rollins wrote. “Each has positives and negatives. In the end, no matter who Kirby Smart puts under center against the Gators will have the luxury of knowing he has the best defense in college football, the best tight end room in the game, and should be getting back a whole host of playmakers. That's bad news for the rest of Georgia's schedule.”
By the numbers
Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats following Georgia’s win over Kentucky. Of note, the Bulldogs have now won 12 games in a row over the Wildcats. In the history of the series, Kentucky has won a total of 12 games against Georgia.
