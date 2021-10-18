The Daily Recap: Kirby Smart not upset at Mark Stoops' late timeout

Here is the Oct. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart not upset with late timeout

With four seconds to go and trailing by 23, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops called a timeout to give his team a chance to score before Saturday's game against Georgia concluded.

For many Georgia fans, this didn't sit well. The game was out of hand and it meant running another play that could otherwise risk injury to players from either team.

On the ensuing play, quarterback Will Levis completed a quick pass to receiver Wan’Dale Robinson for a 1-yard touchdown, cutting the final score to a 30-13 win for Georgia.

While outsiders might have been peeved by the move, head coach Kirby Smart said he wasn’t bothered by it whatsoever.

“Mark’s got a job to do. He’s trying to compete and score,” Smart said. “Why not? That’s what he came here to do—to win the game and score points. I respect that.”

Perhaps Smart’s response will calm those aggravated by the late score. The Bulldogs, however, were able to block the extra point after the touchdown. But after the block, the Bulldogs committed two penalties that upset Smart.

“I had a problem with our players. A player runs on the field undisciplined; we blocked in the back on the return there,” Smart said. “We could have returned that kick for two points, and that would have been great for the defense if we had scored, because we take pride in it. My problem was our reaction to the moment and not keeping a good level head on our shoulders.”

While Smart wasn’t worried about Stoops’ late-game decision, those betting on the game were likely upset. The betting line before kickoff had Georgia favored by 21.5. Leading by 23, the late touchdown took away Georgia’s cover since the game ended up decided by 17 points.

Smart’s ‘favorite part of the day’

Anthony Dasher wrote about what Smart enjoys seeing each day when the players are at practice.

“My favorite part of the day is when you go into a meeting and all the kids say, ‘Give me a nugget. Give me a nugget, coach. Give me a nugget,’” Smart said. “They want Dan (Lanning) and (Glenn) Schumann and (Will) Muschamp and (Jahmile) Addae and Tray Scott to give them a nugget. A nugget is a note that might help you in the game.”

Smart added that the coaching staff wants to do what it can to engage players in the meeting rooms.

“There’s a lot of college football teams that go into a meeting, and it’s like Charlie Brown. ‘Wah, wah, wah, wah, wah, wah, wah.’ We don’t do that. We entertain, we play music, we challenge, we make guys stand up. There’s teaching. Now, please don’t mistake it for not having good players. We’ve got good players. But those things combined all help, and I appreciate our staff, offense, defense, special teams, for the way they coach our players and teach our players.”

