Postgame News and Notes
Bennett continues to get the job done
As JT Daniels’ Grade 1 lat strain continues to heal, Stetson Bennett continues to get the job done.
For the third straight week, Bennett received the start at quarterback. Once again he came up huge.
After a slow first half, the senior finished strong, completing 14 of 20 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Bulldogs to Saturday’s 30-13 win.
“When we (quarterbacks) get out there, everybody has a chance to get comfortable,” Bennett said. “With the players that we have, the defense and the run game, as long as you do your job, study everything, know the offense in and out, know what the defense is going to try and do, you’re going to feel pretty comfortable.”
Bennett was hit and miss to start the game.
The Blackshear native only completed 5 of 10 throws for 76 yards, before completing 9 of 10 passes for 174 yards in the second half.
Bennett’s last three games have seen him complete 35 of 52 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns.
“It was a little bit slow,” Bennett said of the first half. “There are no magic words. We just started executing better at every position. We hit some shots, we started running the ball a little bit better—but other than that, I’m not really sure what happened, we just got a little bit better.”
Stoops' timeout does not bother Smart
Head coach Kirby Smart said he has no problem with Mark Stoops calling a timeout with four seconds left in Saturday's game, with Kentucky in possession of the football at the Georgia 1-yard line.
Kentucky would ultimately score to cap a 22-play drive, although Georgia’s defense got the last laugh by blocking the extra point.
“Mark’s got a job to do. He’s trying to compete and score,” Smart said. “Why not? That’s what he came here to do—to win the game and score points. I respect that.”
Smart’s issues were two penalties the Bulldogs committed on the blocked extra point.
“I had a problem with our players. A player runs on the field undisciplined; we blocked in the back on the return there,” Smart said. “We could have returned that kick for two points, and that would have been great for the defense if we had scored, because we take pride in it. My problem was our reaction to the moment and not keeping a good level head on our shoulders.”
Injury update
Three players returned to action for the Bulldogs Saturday.
Left tackle Jamaree Salyer (ankle) was back and started at left tackle after missing the second half of last week’s game with a sprained ankle.
Wide receivers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Jermaine Burton (groin) also returned, but only saw limited action.
Meanwhile, safety Christopher Smith (shoulder), wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), running back Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), and wide receiver Arian Smith (knee) also dressed but did not get into the game.
This and that
… Wide receiver George Pickens (ACL) did some pre-game jogging for the first time this year. He was joined by Smith, McIntosh and Blaylock.
… Kendall Milton’s 35-yard run in the second quarter was the longest by a Bulldog running back this year.
… After completing 5 of 10 passes for 76 yards in the first half, Stetson Bennett was 3 of 3 for 69 yards, including a 27-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, on the first drive of the third quarter.
… Top-ranked Georgia entered Saturday leading the nation in scoring defense and now has allowed only 46 points through seven games. This is the lowest total in that span since 1971 (also 46). Kentucky was only the second team to score a touchdown against Georgia in the red zone this season. The first came in the first half and capped a 75-yard drive in 14 plays that took 6:42. The second red zone possession ended with a blocked field goal by Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt. The third red zone trip resulted in a touchdown with four seconds to go in the game. That score ended a 22 play, 75-yard drive in 11:23.
… The leading tackler was senior Quay Walker with a career-high nine. Sophomore Jalen Carter had a career-high six tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and a sack. Travon Walker and Adam Anderson each picked up a half-sack. Anderson now has a team-leading 4.5 sacks while Walker has 2.5. Freshman Kelee Ringo picked up his first sack.
… Georgia tallied 166 rushing yards on 27 attempts for a 6.1 average. Senior Zamir White (12 rushes, 46 yards) notched his team-leading seventh rushing touchdown, a 24-yarder. Also, senior James Cook (6 rushes, 51 yards) had his second touchdown catch of the year (a 19-yarder) and fourth of his career to give the Bulldogs an early lead.
… Bennett completed passes to seven different receivers. Bowers led the group with five catches for 101 yards and two touchdowns. It was his second career 100-yard game. He picked up his fifth career receiving touchdown, a 27-yarder from Bennett that gave Georgia a 21-7 lead with 12:13 left in the third quarter. His sixth career score came on a 20-yard pass in the fourth quarter as he tied the mark for most touchdown catches in a season by a tight end in school history, a statistic that dates back to at least 1968. In 2004, Leonard Pope caught six touchdowns. True freshman Adonai Mitchell had three receptions for 43 yards.
… Senior punter Jake Camarda finished with four punts for a 47.3 average, including a season-long 63-yarder and one for 50 yards that was downed at the five by freshman Kamari Lassiter. Junior Jack Podlesny was 3-for-4 on PATs and made a 26-yard field goal. He is 33-for-34 in PATs this year and 10-for-13 on FG. Also, Georgia blocked a field goal attempt as Davis and Wyatt combined for it. It was the first blocked kick since Davis blocked a field goal against Cincinnati in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
… Georgia missed a PAT today to end its school and NCAA record for consecutive PATs made at 363. It dated back to 2014 and included six kickers. Carter blocked UK’s final PAT.
… The Bulldogs had one first-time starter in safety Dan Jackson. The captains were junior linebacker Nakobe Dean, junior defensive lineman Travon Walker, and senior running back Zamir White. Georgia won the toss and elected to defer the football until the second half.
… With the 30-13 win, Georgia is now 23-11 versus top 25 teams under Smart, which includes a 4-0 mark this year. Georgia now has a 61-12-2 edge in series history, including winning 12 straight over Kentucky. Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) returns to action on Oct. 30 against Florida (4-3, 2-3 SEC) in Jacksonville. Kickoff will be at 3:30 pm (CBS).