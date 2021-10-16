Postgame News and Notes

Bennett continues to get the job done

As JT Daniels’ Grade 1 lat strain continues to heal, Stetson Bennett continues to get the job done. For the third straight week, Bennett received the start at quarterback. Once again he came up huge. After a slow first half, the senior finished strong, completing 14 of 20 passes for 250 yards and three touchdowns to pace the Bulldogs to Saturday’s 30-13 win. “When we (quarterbacks) get out there, everybody has a chance to get comfortable,” Bennett said. “With the players that we have, the defense and the run game, as long as you do your job, study everything, know the offense in and out, know what the defense is going to try and do, you’re going to feel pretty comfortable.” Bennett was hit and miss to start the game. The Blackshear native only completed 5 of 10 throws for 76 yards, before completing 9 of 10 passes for 174 yards in the second half. Bennett’s last three games have seen him complete 35 of 52 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns. “It was a little bit slow,” Bennett said of the first half. “There are no magic words. We just started executing better at every position. We hit some shots, we started running the ball a little bit better—but other than that, I’m not really sure what happened, we just got a little bit better.”

"Jordan Davis has my vote for the Heisman." — Bulldog linebacker Nakobe Dean

Stoops' timeout does not bother Smart

Head coach Kirby Smart said he has no problem with Mark Stoops calling a timeout with four seconds left in Saturday's game, with Kentucky in possession of the football at the Georgia 1-yard line. Kentucky would ultimately score to cap a 22-play drive, although Georgia’s defense got the last laugh by blocking the extra point. “Mark’s got a job to do. He’s trying to compete and score,” Smart said. “Why not? That’s what he came here to do—to win the game and score points. I respect that.” Smart’s issues were two penalties the Bulldogs committed on the blocked extra point. “I had a problem with our players. A player runs on the field undisciplined; we blocked in the back on the return there,” Smart said. “We could have returned that kick for two points, and that would have been great for the defense if we had scored, because we take pride in it. My problem was our reaction to the moment and not keeping a good level head on our shoulders.”

Injury update

Three players returned to action for the Bulldogs Saturday. Left tackle Jamaree Salyer (ankle) was back and started at left tackle after missing the second half of last week’s game with a sprained ankle. Wide receivers Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and Jermaine Burton (groin) also returned, but only saw limited action. Meanwhile, safety Christopher Smith (shoulder), wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (hamstring), running back Kenny McIntosh (hamstring), and wide receiver Arian Smith (knee) also dressed but did not get into the game.

