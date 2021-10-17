Recruit Reaction: Georgia vs. Kentucky
For the second straight home game, the stars were out in the middle of the Athens afternoon.
Georgia's home contest against Kentucky saw a who's who of top prospects attend the game. UGASports has the reactions of all of those top recruits to the Bulldogs' 30-13 win over the Wildcats.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news