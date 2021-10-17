By the Numbers (Kentucky Game)

1 – One big fumble recovery by Kendall Milton. Milton’s heads-up play was the last play of the first quarter. The very next play, Stetson Bennett connected with James Cook for a touchdown, and Georgia took the early lead.

2 – Georgia blocked two kicks in the game. One block was a blocked field goal by Devonte Wyatt at the end of the third quarter, and then Jalen Carter blocked the extra point toward the end of the game.

2.5 – Jalen Carter had two-and-a-half tackles for loss in the game. The team itself had eight in the game.

3 – Stetson Bennett had three touchdown passes. He had five against UAB earlier this season, but the three was the most against an SEC team.

4 – The Dawgs' defense allowed two offensive touchdowns. They allowed two entering the game. The four total is still the fewest in the nation.

5/10-9/10 – Bennett struggled in the first half, going just five for 10 passing. In the second half, he was nine for 10 passing, including hitting seven straight.

6 – Brock Bowers tied his career-high with two touchdown receptions. He has done that three times this season, and his six touchdown receptions is the most by any SEC freshman.

7 – Chris Rodriguez, Jr. entered the game leading the SEC, averaging over 126 yards per game on the ground. The Bulldogs held him to seven yards on seven attempts.

7 – Four players were tied for second on the team in tackles with seven. Kelee Ringo and Dan Jackson had career highs with seven when Nakobe Dean and Derion Kendrick had seven as well.

7-0 – Georgia is 7-0 for the second time under Kirby Smart. The first time was 2017, and the Bulldogs won the SEC.

8 – The Georgia tight ends combined for eight receptions in the game. Brock Bowers had five, Darnell Washington had two, and John FitzPatrick had one.

9 – Quay Walker led the Dawgs in tackles on Saturday with nine tackles. His career-high previously was seven, which he accomplished three times.

12/12 – Georgia has won 12 games in a row against Kentucky. On the other side, the Wildcats have won 12 games against the Bulldogs in the 75-game series.

18 – For the 18th straight game, the Bulldogs didn't allow an opening drive to result in a touchdown. The last one they allowed was at LSU in 2019.

21 – Zamir White scored on a 24-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter. It was the 21st career rushing touchdown of his career. Only Nick Chubb has more career touchdowns on the ground under Kirby Smart.

22 – It took 22 plays, but Kentucky ended up moving 75 yards and scored at the end of the game. The Wildcats’ four previous drives were for 18 plays for 43 yards combined.

25 – Georgia now has 25 sacks this season. Jalen Carter had one, Kelee Ringo had one, and Adam Anderson and Travon Walker shared one on Saturday.

35 – Milton was mentioned above for his heads-up play, but don’t forget he had a 35-yard rush which was his career-long.

51 – Kentucky had 51 yards rushing as a team. Last week against LSU they had 330.

63 – Jake Camarda had his season-long punt against Kentucky, and it went for 63 yards.

101 – Bowers had 101 yards receiving. It was the second 100-yard receiving feat of his career. He had 107 against UAB.

363 – Georgia’s NCAA record was snapped at 363 consecutive made extra points. The last one the previously missed was in 2014 against Vanderbilt.

1942 – The last time Georgia allowed 13 or fewer points in each of their first seven games was way back in 1942. That season, Georgia went 11-1, won the SEC, and six different polls named them the National Champion.





