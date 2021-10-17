The Dashboard: Despite success, these Dawgs still hungry to learn

Kirby Smart was asked more than a couple of what I like to call “deep thought” questions in his post-game press conference following the Bulldogs’ 30-13 win over Kentucky.

One was enough to draw a chuckle or two.

The subject? How the Bulldogs collectively have bought into everything coaches are trying to get them to do. Specifically, how the players’ collective thirst for knowledge fuels the desire fans are seeing on Saturdays so far this fall.

“My favorite part of the day is when you go into a meeting and all the kids say, ‘Give me a nugget. Give me a nugget, coach. Give me a nugget,’” Smart said. “They want Dan (Lanning) and (Glenn) Schumann and (Will) Muschamp and (Jahmile) Addae and Tray Scott to give them a nugget. A nugget is a note that might help you in the game.”

As Smart explained, his Bulldogs embrace such things.

“There’s a lot of college football teams that go into a meeting, and it’s like Charlie Brown. ‘Wah, wah, wah, wah, wah, wah, wah.’ We don’t do that. We entertain, we play music, we challenge, we make guys stand up. There’s teaching.

“Now, please don’t mistake it for not having good players. We’ve got good players. But those things combined all help, and I appreciate our staff, offense, defense, special teams, for the way they coach our players and teach our players.”

Georgia fans should relish hearing those words.

We’ve talked about all the wonderful talent on this Bulldog team, and rightfully so. However, it’s when you hear Smart attempt to put into words the hunger and want-to this team has shown, that you start to get a better understanding that this team could be in for a special year.

What more can be said about this defense?

Kentucky is a good team. This was the best offensive line the Bulldogs have faced, and Chris Rodriguez came in as the top rusher in the SEC with over 700 yards.

The Wildcats play as physical a brand of ball as Georgia has seen thus far. It’s not going to be a shock to see Mark Stoops’ squad finish 11-1 and play in a major bowl on New Year’s Day.

Nevertheless, even with a team as improved as Kentucky seems to be, Saturday’s game showed that even good squads have to be at their very best to be successful against the Bulldogs.

Offensively, the team continues to make strides.

While 30 points may not seem like much in this age of explosive plays, here’s one item you may have missed, unless you took a close look at the stats.

Seven different players had plays of 20 or more yards, including running backs Kendall Milton (35-yard run), and Zamir White (24-yard run), as the offense totaled 416 yards against a Kentucky defense that ranked third in the SEC coming into play.

Meanwhile, Stetson Bennett continues to roll merrily along.

While the Bulldog nation continues to debate what should happen when JT Daniels is deemed healthy enough to play, Bennett deserves a ton of credit for the work he’s putting in.

In his last three games, all starts, Bennett has completed 35 of 52 passes for 553 yards and five touchdowns. Saturday’s 250-yard effort was made even more impressive that against the blitz, he completed 7 of 8 throws for 115 yards.

What’s also impressive is the way Todd Monken continues to call games in order to take advantage of what other teams are doing defensively.

Stack the line? The Bulldogs aren’t afraid to throw, and have no compunction doing so. Drop eight, and Georgia is content to run the ball down your throat. Play straight up, and Monken’s playbook opens even wider.

It’s a good situation for Georgia to be in.

There are still mistakes that need correcting. A holding penalty on Justin Shaffer negated what would have been a 59-yard touchdown pass to Brock Bowers, who came back later in the drive to score on a 27-yard throw from Bennett.

Smart was even more peeved at the lack of discipline at the end of the game, when a pair of penalties, including one when a player ran on the field off the bench, resulted in an unsportsmanlike penalty.

That’s the kind of red meat for Smart you can bet he’ll use in practice this week and next, leading up to the game against Florida.

Fortunately, these are the kinds of lesson you can bet the Bulldogs take to heart.

Georgia is sitting in an enviable position. There’s still plenty of work to be done. But as the Bulldogs head into their bye weekend, the fact Georgia is getting healthier, and hearing Smart describe how his players are so hungry still to learn, fans should believe his team’s best days are very much ahead.