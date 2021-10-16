Georgia's defensive DNA on display

If there was ever a series of plays that epitomized the physicality of the Georgia defense, a red zone stand during the end of the third quarter was it.

Kentucky had a first-and-goal at the Georgia 10, only to come away with zero points after Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt combined to block a field goal.

Head coach Kirby Smart could not have been more pleased.

“It’s just pride. It’s pride in performance and the standard of excellence that we want. It doesn’t matter if it’s offense or defense or special teams. If you go out there you compete at your highest level to be the best in the country,” Smart said. “And that doesn’t change. That doesn’t change regardless of the scoreboard, the situation, the time in the game—it doesn’t matter. When you play like that it kind of makes it where your focus is on getting better, not on stats and where you land.”

It was certainly an impressive stand.

Following a nice drive, Kentucky put itself in position for a touchdown when a 10-yard pass to tight end Justin Rigg gave the Wildcats a first-and-goal at the 10.

However, the Wildcats would get no closer, and wound up not getting any points at all.

Following an incomplete pass by Will Levis, the Kentucky quarterback got the ball to running back Chris Rodriguez with only Nakobe Dean standing in his way for a possible score.

However, the junior linebacker was having none of it.

Dean knocked Rodriguez down for a 5-yard loss. Following an incomplete pass, Kentucky attempted a field goal to cut Georgia's lead to 14.

Davis and Wyatt had other ideas.

The two defensive lineman blew through the line simultaneously and blocked the field goal, keeping Kentucky off the board.

Kentucky would ultimately score again, capping a 22-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Levis to Wan’Dale Robinson.

“When you see like the last possession of the game, we take it personally,” linebacker Adam Anderson said. “As Nolan (Smith) said earlier, we don’t care if you’re the Patriots, we don’t want you to get in our end zone.”

If you’ve been watching the Bulldogs at all, Saturday’s effort did not come as a surprise.

Rodriguez came in as the leading rusher in the SEC with 768 yards. The Wildcats rushed for just 51 yards against the Bulldogs.

“To me, with the way they run, that’s a linebacker’s dream,” Dean said. “Being a linebacker, you seek physicality in a game. We knew coming in they were going to try and run it. We knew they were one of the best running teams we’ve faced. We just needed to stick with what we’ve always done.

Kentucky came into the game hoping to match the physicality of the Bulldogs. That did not happen.

Georgia, as it has done in its previous six games, controlled both lines of scrimmages—stuffing the run and forcing the Wildcats to become one-dimensional in an attempt to come back.

Top-ranked Georgia (7-0, 5-0 SEC) entered Saturday leading the nation in scoring defense, and now have allowed only 46 points through seven games, which is the lowest total in that span since 1971. Kentucky was only the second team to score a touchdown in the red zone this season. The first of two red zone scores came in the first half, which capped a 75-yard drive in 14 plays that took 6:42.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett enjoyed the view.

“That’s one of the pillars of what this team is built on, physicality, strength and toughness,” Bennett said. “When you know that someone is going to come here to your stadium, your turf, and challenge you as a man—the guys were locked in all week. They knew that Kentucky was a physical team, they knew what they were going to try and do, and they were ready for it.”