Here is the Nov. 8 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Smart wants fans to get loud

With Georgia hosting Mississippi in a top-10 showdown, head coach Kirby Smart asked for the fan base to get as loud as possible inside Sanford Stadium.

“Yeah, they can have a huge impact, and we need them to. I’m counting on them to have a huge impact,” Smart said. “Look, Ole Miss has played in some tough stadiums, not only this year but last year. They’ve gone across the SEC West and seen all the tough places to play, and it’s not going to be foreign to them to play in a tough environment.”

Given the Rebels’ ability to score a bunch of points, Smart hopes the crowd can make things a bit difficult when it comes to communicating the play calls.

“We certainly need to create it for them, and we need to create problems for them on defense and make it hard for them to play against us, along with the crowd. The crowd needs to have an impact and pull in the same direction for our players.”

In addition, Smart was asked about Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding, who is in his first season after spending the past five years at Alabama. Smart said Golding isn’t doing the exact same things with the Rebels that he did with the Crimson Tide.

"Well, he doesn't have the exact same players he had at Alabama,” Smart said. “So, I think he's done a good job making his scheme his scheme, and there's similarities, but you don't just do the scheme. No defensive coordinator just goes, 'Oh, well I'm going to cookie cutter this, this is what I do, this is what I believe in.' You do what fits your system.”

Bowers is closer to a return

Smart said that tight end Brock Bowers is progressing according to schedule from an ankle injury suffered against Vanderbilt. However, it’s unclear when Bowers may return.

“He’s working hard. He’s doing all he can in terms of trying to get himself into shape and get better. He’s back to running now, running on dry land, and he keeps getting better,” Smart said. “That’s kind of the MO of this injury. Every kid we’ve had who has had it, Week 1 they did this, Week 2 they did that, Week 3, and Week 4. He’s right on schedule for what he’s been doing.”

Bowers has been practicing in a black non-contact jersey.

"Brock's been looking good. I've been watching him. It seems like he's progressing fast,” receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "He's been running. I heard he hit like 19, 20 mph (on the GPS), something like that. He's progressing, he's looking to get back. We're excited for him to get back because we certainly miss him on the field. We're just hoping and waiting."

