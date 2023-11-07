Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint's favorite play of his Georgia career broke him physically and forged him mentally.

In the first quarter of Georgia's 2020 game against Florida, freshman Rosemy-Jacksaint caught his first career touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett. But a hit at the end of the play broke his right ankle in a gruesome fashion, ending a promising freshman campaign.

But instead of letting that play define him, Rosemy-Jacksaint bounced back. It's everything he learned after that moment that makes that play stand out as he approaches his Senior Day this weekend.

"I learned that it’s not hard to get up," Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "When life knocks you down, you’ve got to get up. I was down, I was down on myself. I had a lot of doubts. It was just like, there was a lot of adversity going on that I had to overcome. I just kept God first, just kept him on my side. I prevailed, I came through it. I just thank God for it."

Rosemy-Jacksaint admitted to the doubt he felt after the injury. But three years later, he's having a career year as he chases a third national championship.

Through eight games, Rosemy-Jacksaint has already set a new career high in receiving yards. He has two touchdowns so far this year after entering the season with three for his career. Of his 61 career receptions, 21 have come so far in 2023.

Even more significantly, he's grown into a leader of not just the offense, but the entire team.

"When you rank the leaders at Georgia, there’s been some great ones since we’ve been here, in terms of the command and respect that they’ve earned by what they’ve been through and what they’ve done," Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. "He would be right there at the top of those guys in terms of when he speaks, people listen. The way he competes, his toughness, his effort. He upholds our culture, begs to be on special teams. He just embodies what you want a Georgia football player to be."

Rosemy-Jacksaint's teammates, even those on the other side of the ball, agree.

"Marcus, man, he’s special. He’s one of the guys when I got here that I first looked up to," safety Malaki Starks said. "I saw the way he works day in and day out. I know I’ve said it a lot, but just to actually sit there and watch him do what he does, and just lead. He always brings energy, he’s always that positive mindset."

Saturday marks Rosemy-Jacksaint's Senior Day in Sanford Stadium. It's not necessarily his last game at Georgia, as a Covid year offers an extra year of eligibility should he choose it.

But whether Rosemy-Jacksaint plays his last game between the hedges on Saturday or not, it's an opportunity for him and his teammates to reflect on his journey. From writing in pain on the turf in Jacksonville to now, Rosemy-Jacksaint has become an integral piece in the culture of the Georgia program.

"I just felt like that one play, everything that transpired afterwards shaped me to who I am today," Rosemy-Jacksaint said.