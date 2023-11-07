Kirby Smart with an update on Branson Robinson

Brock Bowers isn’t the only Bulldog doing well with his current rehab. So is running back Branson Robinson. Out for the year with a ruptured patella tendon, head coach Kirby Smart said his fingers are crossed the sophomore will be able to take part in spring practice. “You know, I don’t know the answer to that. The closest thing we had was Rian Davis went through this one year, and it’s a long, arduous process. I can’t answer that. I think he’ll probably be cleared, but I don’t know if he’ll be able to go through live tackling and everything.” Robinson was set to become a key part of Georgia’s backfield before suffering the injury back in the spring.

Fans asked to bring the noise

Just as he did last year before the game against Tennessee, Smart used Tuesday’s press conference to call on help from the fans. When asked if the crowd can impact Saturday night’s game against Ole Miss (7 p.m., ESPN), Smart said, you bet. “Yeah, they can have a huge impact, and we need them to. I’m counting on them to have a huge impact,” Smart said. “Look, Ole Miss has played in some tough stadiums, not only this year but last year. They’ve gone across the SEC West and seen all the tough places to play, and it’s not going to be foreign to them to play in a tough environment.” That’s where Georgia’s fans need to come in. “We certainly need to create it for them, and we need to create problems for them on defense and make it hard for them to play against us, along with the crowd. The crowd needs to have an impact and pull in the same direction for our players.”

Smart on Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding

After spending the previous five years as the defensive coordinator of Alabama, Smart was asked if he noticed any similarities in Ole Miss defensive coordinator Pete Golding's current unit to that of his former team. Per Smart, not as much as you might think. "Well, he doesn't have the exact same players he had at Alabama,” Smart said. “So, I think he's done a good job making his scheme his scheme, and there's similarities, but you don't just do the scheme. No defensive coordinator just goes, 'Oh, well I'm going to cookie cutter this, this is what I do, this is what I believe in.' You do what fits your system.” Smart said Ole Miss defenders have adapted well. “He's taken the players he has there, and he's made them better on defense. They fly around and they attack the ball. They do a lot of really good things,” Smart said. “They're just not the exact same players they have in Alabama in terms of just sheer size and numbers, but they are very talented in what they do."

More from Kirby Smart