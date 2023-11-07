There were no major changes in the College Football Playoff rankings announced Tuesday night on ESPN.

Ohio State remains No. 1, followed by Georgia at No. 2, Michigan at No. 3, and Florida State at No. 4.

According to CFB Chair Boo Corrigan, the fact that seven of Ohio State's nine wins came against teams with winning records was what kept the Buckeyes in the top spot.

With Saturday's game against No. 9 Ole Miss followed by a trip to No. 13 Tennessee, Georgia will have ample opportunity to take over No. 1 from the Buckeyes should the Bulldogs continue to win.

But for now, No. 1 belongs to Ohio State.

"Well, I can assure you, we talked about it early, we talked about it in the middle and we talked about it late to make sure that we had it," Corrigan said. "As a committee, the win over Rutgers, a top-20 defense, put up 28 points, another seven on a pick-six, TreVeyon Henderson being back for his second game, the win over Penn State, the win over Notre Dame, the win at Wisconsin, seven wins over teams with winning records really drove the day."

Washington again came in at No. 5, Oregon at No. 6, Texas at No. 7, and Alabama at No. 8.

"Yeah, not to be funny, but you can't get much closer than 4 to 5 in what we're doing. Again, we talked a lot about it. The close calls with Arizona State and Stanford, who have a combined five wins, a defense that's giving up 42 and 33 ... 33 points twice and 32 points in games, incredibly explosive offense," Corrigan said. "Michael Penix, Jr., has been amazing this year, but as we looked at it, we had Washington at 5 below Florida State.



