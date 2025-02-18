Georgia promotes James Ellis to director of scouting

Georgia has made another change in its player personnel department.

James Ellis has been promoted from player personnel coordinator to director of scouting. UGASports confirmed the news on Tuesday afternoon.

Ellis is a Georgia native. He graduated from Blessed Trinity Catholic School and played college football at the University of Dayton in Ohio.

Ellis later graduated from Georgia in December of 2021. His time as a Georgia staffer dates back to his time as a student.

This is the latest in several staffing changes and role shifts this offseason. Most recently, Tanner Potts took over as CEO of the Classic City Collective following the departure of Matt Hibbs.