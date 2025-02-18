Dylan Goldstein's attorneys push for hearing

The hearing is set for Wednesday afternoon at 3 in Macon.

The attorneys for Georgia baseball player Dylan Goldstein have requested an eligibility hearing today in Federal District Court with the NCAA and for the matter to be resolved this week ahead of the Bulldogs’ series against Illinois-Chicago.

Attorneys are seeking an additional year of eligibility for the Florida native in light of the recent waiver related to Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Paiva, who sued the NCAA stating that the year he spent in junior college should not count toward his eligibility.

Goldstein played a season at Chipola Junior College in 2020 and 2021, appearing in 40 games with 34 starts.

He transferred to Georgia last season after playing the 2022-2023 season with Florida Atlantic. Last for Georgia, Goldstein appeared in 52 games with 41 starts, batting .273 with 12 home runs and 43 RBI. He’s already been working out with the team.

Goldstein and UGA filed a blanket waiver request with the NCAA on Jan. 17 but had yet to hear back, prompting Tuesday's request for a hearing with District Court Judge Tripp Self in Macon.

Under current NCAA rules, student-athletes have five years to compete four years of eligibility. With spring of 2025 being Goldstein’s final year of eligibility, the argument for the player is that with each lost at-bat, it represents potential damage to his career, including potential NIL earnings and possible professional career.

The complaint includes a temporary restraining order which would allow Goldstein to resume play immediately.

Should Goldstein be allowed to play, he would provide more depth and a needed left-handed bat to the Bulldogs, who travel to Kennesaw State tonight.

Georgia entertains Illinois-Chicago for its home opener beginning on Thursday.

First pitch is set for 3 p.m.