Two days into practice ahead of Saturday night’s game against Ole Miss (7 p.m., CBS), tight end Brock Bowers continues to make progress after undergoing TightRope surgery to repair a high ankle sprain.

Following practice on Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed an earlier report by UGASports that Bowers is back running, after jogging late last week.

“He’s working hard. He’s doing all he can in terms of trying to get himself into shape and get better. He’s back to running now, running on dry land, and he keeps getting better,” Smart said. “That’s kind of the MO of this injury. Every kid we’ve had who has had it, Week 1 they did this, Week 2 they did that, Week 3, and Week 4. He’s right on schedule for what he’s been doing.”

Sources confirmed to UGASports that Bowers was practicing in a black jersey.

Typical, recovery from TightRope surgery is a minimum of four-week recovery, although the time can vary.

It remains unclear when Bowers will return.

Tight end Lawson Luckie underwent a similar surgery and was lost for seven weeks. Right tackle Amarius Mims is seven weeks removed from a TightRope of his own. He’s dressed out the last two weeks but has yet to play.

Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint said Bowers has looked good to him.

"Brock's been looking good. I've been watching him. It seems like he's progressing fast" Rosemy-Jacksaint said. "He's been running. I heard he hit like 19, 20 mph (on the GPS), something like that. He's progressing, he's looking to get back. We're excited for him to get back because we certainly miss him on the field. We're just hoping and waiting."

Smart was asked if a player’s pain tolerance could affect any plans to play.

“I don’t know. Some guys say it hurts worse than others, Luckie shared his experiences with Brock. From what I hear, it’s more painful in the beginning,” Smart said. “It’s like a roller coaster ride. It has its ups and downs and moments, you continue to push through it and get better as you go.”

Bowers leads the Bulldogs with 41 catches for 567 yards and four touchdowns.