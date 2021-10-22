The Daily Recap: 'I'm not sure we know who the better (QB) is'
Here is the Oct. 22 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
The plan at quarterback
As it stands, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t sure which quarterback would be the team’s starter—even if JT Daniels gets a clean bill of health.
Since both Daniels and Stetson Bennett offer something different at the position, Smart, who spoke with ESPN’s Chris Low, left open the option to play both quarterbacks following the bye week, depending on how the game-plan goes for each remaining opponent.
"I'm not sure we know who the better one is based on which game plan we have," Smart told Low. "There are teams we play that we have to be able to use the quarterback in the run game. Well, that's Stetson. There are teams we play that you have to get the ball out quickly and be really accurate. That's JT. But the first thing with JT is that he's got to be healthy."
Smart has been pleased with how Bennett has performed in Daniels’ absence. In the past three games, Smart believes Bennett has played like an upper tier starting quarterback.
"I think the feeling in the outside world is that you can't win it all (the national championship) without JT," Smart said. "I don't know or can't say that's accurate or not. I know there's nothing that he's shown that Stetson hasn't shown us that leads us to believe that's the case."
Injury update
Georgia is expected to be without running back Kendall Milton for multiple weeks due to a knee injury suffered in Wednesday’s practice. The extent of the injury is not clear at this time.
While Milton is slated to miss time, running back Kenny McIntosh (hamstring) is expected to return to the field against Florida. Linebacker Nakobe Dean (undisclosed) and receiver Arian Smith (knee contusion) are expected to play against the Gators as well.
Back in the fold
Bear Alexander (IMG Academy/Bradenton, Fla.) announced he has committed to Georgia for a second time. Previously a commit, Alexander backed off his original pledge over the summer. However, following a recent visit to Georgia’s campus, Alexander knew UGA was the destination for him.
Alexander is now the fifth five-star player in Georgia’s class of 2022. He committed to the Bulldogs over Texas A&M.
Ryan Wright went over all of the attributes that make Alexander an elite prospect. Outside of his height at 6-foot-4, Wright sees Alexander comparing favorably to UGA defensive tackle Jordan Davis.
Schumann’s persistence pays off with James
When inside linebacker Shemar James (Faith Academy/Mobile, Ala.) initially committed to Florida, Georgia co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann called to let him know he would keep recruiting him.
That persistence has paid off now that James has decommitted from the Gators. Georgia is among the top programs on James’ list now that he’s available again. He told Jed May how he liked Schumann’s approach to recruiting him.
Raiola likes UGA’s ‘explosive’ offense
Class of 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola (Burleson/Burleson, Texas) enjoyed his recent visit to Georgia’s win over Kentucky. Describing the offense as “explosive,” Raiola is a fan of what the Bulldogs have done on that side of the ball.
Where they lift
