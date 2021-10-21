Former Gator commit Shemar James recaps UGA visit, interest from Bulldogs
MOBILE, Ala. - Shemar James knew Glenn Schumann didn't intend to give up.
When James, the No. 40 player in the nation, committed to Florida in June, he heard from Schumann the same day. Georgia's inside linebacker coach told James he'd continue to recruit the four-star linebacker until he officially signed.
Now, James is back on the market after decommitting from the Gators on Oct. 20. That relationship with Schumann has Georgia among his top contenders.
