Kendall Milton to miss a few weeks; other injury updates

Top-ranked Georgia is expected to be without running back Kendall Milton for a few weeks due to a knee issue, UGASports has confirmed.

The extent of the injury, which was suffered in practice Wednesday, is not clear.

Milton is the Bulldogs’ third-leading rusher with 49 carries for 243 yards and a touchdown. Last year, Milton missed the latter part of last season with a sprained MCL.

He was scheduled to take part in a post-practice Zoom session on Wednesday but did not due to the injury.

The sophomore joins Kenny McIntosh who has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury. McIntosh did dress last week against Kentucky but did not get into the game. He’s expected to be able to play against Florida.

Linebacker Nakobe Dean is also reportedly feeling sore and “banged up” according to sources, but is expected to be a go against the Gators.

Georgia also hopes that Arian Smith, who has missed the last five games with what’s been described as a knee contusion, should be able to play.

The Bulldogs are still without wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (hamstring) and Georgia Pickens (knee).