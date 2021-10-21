Commitment Breakdown: Rivals100 DT Keithian Alexander to Georgia

The second coming of Jordan Davis? Alexander is not as tall as Davis, but all the other comparisons apply. Whichever teams Alexander has played for at the high school level, he’s proven to be too much for any interior offensive linemen in Texas and now in Florida.

WHAT MAKES KEITHIAN “BEAR” ALEXANDER ELITE

Seeing a 6-foot 4-inch, 320-pound, defensive tackle with athleticism, power, technique and an attitude to go with it is a rarity. Against the run, Alexander does not lose ground, clogs the holes and eats up offensive linemen for his linebackers. The get off and twitch mixed with his strength shedding blocks allows him to control the trenches.

Typical pressure on quarterbacks come from the outside be it from a defensive end, outside linebacker or a corner blitz. With Alexander on the roster, that same pressure Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Jalen Carter produce up the middle will continue with Alexander. Alexander’s presence brings versatility in schemes and play calls while giving confidence to the secondary they do not have to hold their coverage very long.

WHY IT IS BIG FOR GEORGIA

Alexander’s commitment for Georgia is important for several reasons, if for nothing else it adds a fifth five-star prospect to the Bulldogs’ 2022 class. For bragging rights, it looks like UGA has secured their third top-rated recruiting class over the last four seasons. Alexander getting involved also sends a signal to any doubtful remaining Georgia targets about the future of the program in Athens.

Beyond the watercooler chatter, Alexander is a significant piece in head coach Kirby Smart’s dynasty building project. Football teams can pile up wins by outcoaching the opposition, having more raw talent or a combination of both. In Athens, Georgia has worked to construct the roster to match position by position, athlete to athlete, with the likes of Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State setting up for repeated runs an SEC and National Championship.