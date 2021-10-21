Five-star Bear Alexander commits to Georgia

Bear Alexander committed to the Bulldogs on Thursday morning. After decommmitting from Georgia back in June, he rejoins the Bulldogs as the fifth five-star in the 2022 class.

Georgia has pursued Alexander hard ever since his decommitment. The Bulldogs battled Texas A&M, as the Aggies were thought to be the favorites for Alexander once he re-opened his recruitment. Alexander's public top two featured both the Bulldogs and Aggies.

In recent weeks, Alexander visited Georgia for the Arkansas game on Oct. 2. He then took a trip to College Station to see the Aggies topple Alabama one week later.

On Oct. 20, Alexander spoke with Rivals' Ryan Wright about his top two. He said the Bulldogs have been "consistent" and are playing "pretty good football."

"“Those guys are on fire. Devonte Wyatt, Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, seeing those guys go out week in and week out, that influences me a lot," Alexander said. "They came out lighting it up, man. Like I said, those guys have been recruiting me since 2019. And they play amazing football.”

Alexander is now Georgia's big man in the middle the Bulldogs desperately needed in this class. With Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt departing after the 2021 season, the 6-foot-4, 320-pound Alexander will likely be a factor in the rotation as soon as he steps on campus.

Georgia's class now has 21 commitments with the addition of Alexander. He joins defensive linemen Tyre West, Darris Smith, and Mykel Williams. The five-star EDGE Williams committed to Georgia on Wednesday.

Georgia has the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.