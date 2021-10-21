2024 QB Dylan Raiola praises "explosive" Georgia offense after visit
Class of 2024 quarterback Dylan Raiola has football in his blood. Raiola's father is former fourteen-year Detroit Lion center, Dominic Raiola. As the son of an NFL lineman, Dylan Raiola never thought about playing quarterback growing up. In fact, the blue-chip sophomore quarterback prospect just took up playing the position when he started high school.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news