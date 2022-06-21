The Daily Recap: 'He’s going to sign this big long contract and stay there'

Here is the June 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. For the long haul Offensive tackle Olaus Alinen (Loomis Chaffee School/Windsor, Conn.) said head coach Kirby Smart stressed stability as a key factor when it came to pitching him on the Georgia program. Alinen said that Smart reiterated he has no plans to leave UGA and that he’ll stay put for a long time. "He made a really big emphasis on that he’s going to sign this big long contract and stay there," Alinen said. "There’s going to be stability in that program and how they’re going to develop you and get you ready for where you want to be at. They’re going to be able to win championships." It's been previously reported that Georgia is working on finalizing a new deal with Smart. Arch Madness update

Allen commits Georgia picked up a commitment in linebacker CJ Allen (Lamar County/Barnesville, Ga.) on Monday. Allen is being heavily recruited by co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann. He chose the Bulldogs over Tennessee and Auburn. Allen told Jed May he’s wanted to play for Georgia since he picked up his offer from Schumann. While Allen visited recently, he said his trip to Georgia’s campus a year ago made a bigger impression. "They were just so cool," Allen said. "It didn’t feel awkward or anything like that. It was just chill and laid back. It just felt like I already kind of knew them, if that makes sense, like I had already been around them. Everything just felt so genuine." How Russaw fits in Defensive end Qua Russaw (Carver/Montgomery, Ala.) explained what the Georgia coaches told him about how he would be used on defense if he committed to the program. "They see me as someone that can float between both positions (inside linebacker and edge)," Russaw said. "For the first year, they see me playing more edge. What I'm dominant at, until I get more comfortable and get more time and reps in their system." Rumors vs. Facts

Weeks has a lot to think about Athlete Whit Weeks (Oconee County/Watkinsville, Ga.) said his recent official visit was one to remember. After a great trip that included a presentation of a hype video at Sanford Stadium, Weeks said he has a lot to consider when it comes to his potential college football pick. Daniels earns offer Georgia became the 15th team to offer offensive lineman Jonathan Daniels (Pine Forest/Pensacola, Fla.). Daniels, who received reps at both guard and tackle at a recent UGA camp, said offensive line coach Stacy Searels was extremely complimentary of his game. Meet Humphrey Anthony Dasher continued his series meeting the freshmen by taking a close look at cornerback Julian Humphrey. “At 6-foot and 190 pounds, those who know him best describe Humphrey as not only being excellent in coverage but has the ability to react quickly whenever the ball is in the air,” Dasher wrote. “He can cover a lot of ground, but also brings a physical presence with a knack for pressing opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage.” Best passers under Smart Dave McMahon wrote about the best quarterbacks to play under Smart since he arrived as Georgia’s head coach in 2016. It’s no surprise that during this span, Jake Fromm posted the most passing attempts in a season (385 in 2019) and in a career (982 from 2017-19). During Smart’s first season, Jacob Eason posted the most completions (29) and attempts (55) in a thrilling win over Missouri. However, Stetson Bennett has the most yards in a single season under Smart with 2,862 from last season’s national championship run. Baseball: Wofford closer transfers to Georgia Closer Dalton Rhadans announced he will continue his collegiate baseball career at Georgia after spending the past three years at Wofford. “I’m just grateful to have the opportunity,” Rhadans told UGASports. “There’s a lot of people out there (in the portal) just like me. I love the game and I’m going to play for as long as I can.” Returning soon

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5OGIE9GRklDSUFMIFZJU0lUIExPQ0tFRCBJTiDwn5OGPGJyPjxi cj5Gb3VyLVN0YXIgR2VvcmdpYSBjb21taXQgSnVzdHluIFJoZXR0IHdpbGwg YmUgbWFraW5nIGhpcyByZXR1cm4gdG8gQXRoZW5zIGZvciBoaXMgT0ZGSUNJ QUwgVklTSVQgb24gSnVuZSAyMm5kPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9KVTVUWU4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEpVNVRZTjwvYT4g fCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYWRpTmFidWxzaT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmFkaU5hYnVsc2k8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9zOVp1NW5Ma1NEIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vczladTVuTGtTRDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSaXZhbHMgKEBSaXZhbHMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vUml2YWxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM5MDkxNzM5MTM4MzI2NTI4 P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMjEsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==