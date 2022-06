Georgia has been very intentional in it’s recruitment of Qua Russaw for quite some time. Head coach Kirby Smart, co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann, and linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe have made it clear how much of a priority the Montgomery, Alabama native is for Georgia in the Class of 2023. Russaw has been to Athens for multiple visits and believed he had a grasp on what Georgia was all about, but this visit proved different.