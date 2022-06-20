CJ Allen has known he wanted to play at Georgia since day one.

More specifically, Allen has envisioned playing for his home-state school since June 1, 2021. That's the day he camped at Georgia and earned an offer from inside linebackers coach Glenn Schumann.

Allen kept his options open as he became a priority defensive target for the Bulldogs in the 2023 class. Just over a year since that first visit to Athens, Allen is the newest member of Georgia's 2023 class.

"From the first day, I would say from my first time coming up there, I felt like this is where I wanted to be at," Allen said.