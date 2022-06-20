UGA gives legacy Whit Weeks a lot to think about after his official visit
Whit Weeks has SEC football coursing through his veins. Weeks has an older brother, West Weeks, who is currently on the roster for Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers. David Weeks was a three-year starter on the offensive line for Georgia in the 1990s. It just so happens those are the two schools vying for the commitment of the Oconee High School standout from Watkinsville, Georgia.
This past weekend Weeks and his family made the short drive over to the University of Georgia campus for an official visit. As much as Weeks felt he knew about the Georgia campus and program, UGA did its best to show a new side of Athens. Georgia also made sure that Weeks knew, legacy or not, the Dawgs want Weeks as part of the program.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news