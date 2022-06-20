Whit Weeks has SEC football coursing through his veins. Weeks has an older brother, West Weeks, who is currently on the roster for Brian Kelly's LSU Tigers. David Weeks was a three-year starter on the offensive line for Georgia in the 1990s. It just so happens those are the two schools vying for the commitment of the Oconee High School standout from Watkinsville, Georgia.

This past weekend Weeks and his family made the short drive over to the University of Georgia campus for an official visit. As much as Weeks felt he knew about the Georgia campus and program, UGA did its best to show a new side of Athens. Georgia also made sure that Weeks knew, legacy or not, the Dawgs want Weeks as part of the program.