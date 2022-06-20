Smart has an interesting pitch to Rivals250 lineman Olaus Alinen on visit
Georgia's message to Olaus Alinen has taken on a long-term tone.
The players in the program have emphasized the program's development both in practice and during games. Head coach Kirby Smart, meanwhile, has emphasized the stability that should be a hallmark of the program in years to come.
It all added up to a "really good experience" for Alinen on his official visit to Athens.
"I think I got to see everything I wanted to see during that weekend," Alinen said. "Me and my family had a really good time."
