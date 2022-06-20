Meet the new freshmen: Julian Humphrey

Head coach Kirby Smart didn’t just increase his depth in the defensive back room by signing capable players, he did so by signing two of the very best in the Class of 2022.

As UGASports continues its series breaking down Georgia’s incoming freshman class, we follow up our article on Jaheim Singletary with today’s on Julian Humphrey .

What’s better than signing one five-star performer at arguably your biggest position of need? How about signing two?

In an interview earlier this year with Rivals.com’s Adam Gorney, Humphrey spoke in detail of his decision to sign with Georgia.

During it, Humphrey spoke about the new weight rooms, the school and how much he loved the campus.

However, it was current Bulldog cornerback Kelee Ringo who helped convince the former Florida commit why Athens needed to be his college football home.

“I talked a lot to Kelee Ringo,” Humphrey said in the interview. “He told me that even with some guys like himself coming back, I’d have a chance to come in and play early. He told there was no doubt in his mind that Kirby Smart and these coaches here could develop me and get me to my full potential.”

Humphrey comes to Athens with some natural instincts and skills.

At 6-foot and 190 pounds, those who know him best describe Humphrey as not only being excellent in coverage but has the ability to react quickly whenever the ball is in the air.

He can cover a lot of ground, but also brings a physical presence with a knack for pressing opposing receivers at the line of scrimmage.

Clear Lake High head coach Larry McCrae told UGASports that Humphrey is not one shy away from a good challenge.

"He wants them to throw it over there," McRae said. "He kind of has that mentality where he gets a little, he gets upset if they don’t throw it over there, like, 'Come on now, try to throw it over here.' You can see that. He’s got confidence in his abilities. He knows he’s long and rangy and can run. He’s a tough matchup for any receiver, really, out there."

Bulldog coaches figure to give Humphrey a long look during fall camp as he competes with Singletary, early enrollee Daylen Everette, and redshirt freshman Nyland Green for early reps at cornerback.