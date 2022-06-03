The Daily Recap: 'Georgia has to be considered the slight frontrunner'

“He’s an in-state prospect, he’s the No. 1 safety nationally and during a recent visit to Athens, the message was that coach Kirby Smart and assistants Will Muschamp and Fran Brown would all be involved in coaching him,” Gorney wrote. “Georgia has to be considered the slight frontrunner for Downs, from Mill Creek (Ga.) Hoschton, but Alabama is making a serious run at him along with Ohio State and then Clemson and North Carolina (where his brother Josh is a star WR) are also in the picture. However, when the Bulldogs really want an elite in-state prospect they don’t usually lose.

Adam Gorney took a look at the top 10 uncommitted defensive backs and made predictions as to where they will eventually end up . One of those players happened to be safety Caleb Downs (Mill Creek/Hoschton, Ga.)

Here is the June 3 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Georgia makes Okunlola’s list

Offensive tackle Samson Okunlola (Thayer Academy/Baintree, Mass.) revealed a top nine with Georgia making the cut. Okunlola was impressed with Georgia’s national championship season and the fact that it has put a lot of players at his position in the NFL.

"They're just coming off winning a national championship," he said. "The offensive line circle they have over there with the (graduate assistants) and coach (Stacy) Searels, I have a really good connection with them."

Adam Friedman noted, however, that Georgia will need to catch up in the recruiting race with Okunlola, who has scheduled trips with a trio of teams already.

Dream come true

For receiver Mekhai White (King George/King George, Va.), landing an offer from Georgia was a dream come true. White’s performance at a camp on Wednesday was what led to an offer.

"I just started smiling and was very blessed when (receivers coach Bryan McClendon) told me," White said. "He likes my length and the ability to spread the field."

Jones hopeful for offer

Although inside linebacker Khristopher Jones (Mountain View/Stafford, Va.) did not land a Georgia offer, he came away impressed with co-defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann following Wednesday’s camp.

"He really cares if his guys get the information. He allows his players to ask questions and figure out how to work through issues on the defense," Jones said. "There were some guys who seemed confused on some of the plays, but he made sure they understood before they left the room."

Jackson talks NIL

Receiver Kearis Jackson and women’s basketball player Mikayla Coombs were present for SEC league meetings and discussed their views on NIL. Jackson said that most Georgia athletes are looking at championships first and allowing NIL deals to take care of themselves.

He said that players looking at NIL as a priority when choosing a school are doing it wrong.

“Most schools have their students set to make this amount of money, but at Georgia, we really don’t look at it like that. We look at it like, we’re here to perform and we’re here to win championships,” Jackson said. "NIL is going to take care of itself if you perform on the field. You may have a couple of NIL opportunities, but if you’re not performing well, your focus should not be NIL.

"If you are performing well, you shouldn’t be worried about getting NIL. Whatever happens, just let it play its course. Don’t get caught up in the money. I’ve been here four years; I’ve never been receiving money in any type of way. At the end of the day, we’re here to play ball.”

Baseball: Georgia hopes to catch fire

Georgia’s postseason will begin Friday against Virginia Commonwealth in the UNC regional in Chapel Hill, N.C. Head coach Scott Stricklin is hopeful the experience of his team will get it back on track.

“When different things come at your team, you kind of rely on the maturity of your team,” Stricklin said. “We’ve got an older group, and when you’ve got an older group, they can handle things a little bit different.”

